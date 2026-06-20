Chennai: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third and final ODI Saturday.

India lead the series 2-0.

Afghanistan made four changes to their playing XI from the last game, while India brought back Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (capt.), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt.), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.