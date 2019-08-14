Port of Spain: India made one change with Yuzvendra Chahal coming in in place fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav as West Indies got off to a flying start with openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis after opting to bat against India in the third and final ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval Wednesday. At the end of 10 overs, West Indies were 114 for no loss. Gayle 65 (33) and Lewis 43 (28) were on fire.

After the first game was washed out, Virat Kohli and boys won the second contest by 59 runs (D/L method).

Speaking at the toss, Holder said: “We are going to bat first. Seems like a good wicket and opportunity to put some runs on the board. We need to focus on things we can control. We’ve done a lot of talk, it’s time for execution. We need to learn and take responsibility. We got to play as a team. We’ve got two changes. Sheldon Cotrell is out and Keemo Paul replaces him. We’ve left out Oshane Thomas and brought in Fabien Allen.”

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli said: “Not a bad thing at all, the toss is not in your control mostly. It’s an opportunity to come out here and execute our skillsets. We spoke about in the last game, how after a drinks break, we lost our way. One change. (Yuzvendra) Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.”

Playing XI:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed