Bhubaneswar: Gastroenterologists from the Capital city have opined that complex surgeries of the gastrointestinal tract have become possible due to the advent of least invasive techniques.

Dr Manoj Sahu, the senior gastroenterologist, associated with World Health Organisation (WHO) for Hepatitis Eradication at an event recently said that the latest intervention of ‘third space endoscopy’ has empowered doctors to conduct surgeries without making any cuts on the human body.

“This is an advanced technology earlier not available in Odisha. Here natural orifice of the human body like oral cavity is used to take required surgery equipment in compact pipes to conduct surgeries internally without making any cut externally,” he said.

“The advantage here is that there is the least chance of blood loss and infections. There is also least pain and the recovery is much faster than conventional surgeries when cuts are made on human body,” he said.

He, however, said that such advanced technology is now available in very few private hospitals but should be considered by the government to make it available in government hospitals to boost such lesser invasive surgeries on patients.

According to SUM Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Pushpa Raj Samanta, gastro disease Achalasia Cardia, food pipe mobility diseases, cancers and other diseases are treated with the technique for faster recovery.