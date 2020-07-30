Bhuban: The two kilometers stretch of National Highway-53 that falls in Gadanrusnghaprasad village under Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district has become the bane of the villagers’ existence.

According to the villagers, this stretch of the NH passes through the middle of the village, dividing it into two parts. On one side of the road, there are offices of Seva Samabaya Samiti, a primary school, gram panchayat and revenue inspector, and on the other side, there are two high schools, one college, one health centre, a veterinary hospital and electricity office.

This apart, labourers and employees working at over 15 mines in Sukinda area of Jajpur district also depend on this road, making it only more crowded at certain hours of the day.

Four-laning work of the NH-53 is presently going on. At the same time, work on Talcher-Sukinda railway line is also underway.

“The stretch of the NH is already an accident prone one. People are more often than not facing accidents while crossing from one side to the other side of the road to get their official works done. Similarly, school and college students cross the road only putting their lives at harm.

Once the works on four-laning of NH and railway line get completed, the road will become more life threatening,” the villagers alleged.

The villagers had earlier requested the district administration to get an underpass or over bridge constructed to solve the traffic problem. They had also requested for three drains for release of water from agricultural lands.

But the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is carrying on the widening work without giving houseroom to their demands. Because of this, resentment is brewing among the people. “If no steps are taken to solve our problems, we will be forced to resort to agitation and strike,” the fumed villagers warned.

When asked, sub-collector Bishnuprasad Acharya said an investigation has been done after getting the complaint. Letters have been sent to both the railway department and NHAI in this regard. “Soon steps will be taken to solve the villagers’ problems,” he assured.

However, Tapan Kumar Kanhar, the local sarpanch, said an underpass or an over bridge is required to lessen the number of accidents occurring on the road. “If people’s demands are not met, agitation will be the last option to make our voice heard louder,” he said.

While talking to our correspondent, village welfare committee, chairman, Bibhuti Mohanty said as the local officers of administration, railway department and NHAI are not paying any heed to our demands, we have drawn the attention of the CM though the district collector to our grievances . If our demands are not addressed to, no developmental works will be allowed in the locality,” he threatened.

