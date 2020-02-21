Mumbai: We do not know the names of many actors of the Hindi film industry. However, some artists leave such a lasting impression with their brilliant acting that they remain immortal in the collective memory of the audience. We are talking about Om Prakash Bakshi Chibber.

In the 1960-70s, he used to be the soul of films. Today on his death anniversary let us tell you some unknown things related to him.

Om Prakash was born in Jammu December 19, 1919 and passed away 21 February 1998. He started learning classical music by the age of 12. Apart from music, he was interested in theater and films. He mostly played the role of ‘Kamala’ on stage.

In the year 1937, he started working in radio. His show Fateh Din became famous all over Punjab. Film director Dalsukh Pancholi spotted Om Prakash during a wedding feast. Pancholi invited him to his office in Lahore. He gave Om Prakash his first break in films through the film Daasi.

Om Prakash played villain in the film Lakhpati and won a lot of admirers. After this, he proved his talent by working in films like Lahore, Char Din and Raat Ki Rani. At that time it was a big thing to work with big superstars like Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and Om Prakash got that chance. After this, he became a big name in the cinema world. Om Prakash’s pair with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra was most memorable. He starred in hits such as Zanjeer to Sharaabi. In Hinidi film industry, he was also known as ‘Daddu’.

Om Prakash was a versatile actor with 307 films to his credit, One can never forget his comic performances in Howrah Bridge, Dus Lakh (he won his first major award for this performance), Pyar Kiye Jaa, Padosan, Sadhu Aur Shaitaan, Dil Daulat Duniya, Chupke Chupke, Namak Halaal, Gol Maal and Chameli Ki Shaadi.

Along with acting, Om Prakash also tried his hand in filmmaking. He produced a number of films like Sanjog, Jahan Ara and Gateway of India. Om Prakash suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he went into a coma. He breathed his last 21 February 1998.