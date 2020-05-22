Abu Dhabi: Her exotic bikini pictures have always had the hearts beating faster and the pulses racing quicker when they have gone viral. Actor Mouni Roy these days must be wearing bikini a lot these days. No there is no particular reason for it. It’s just that Mouni Roy has got stuck here for the last two months. And she has clothes for just four days. She had no idea that she would get stuck. So when she left Mumbai and arrived here she hadn’t packed many clothes.

Stuck due to lockdown

Mouni flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photo shoot. She decided to stay with an old friend. Her stay has been extended due to the lockdown in India and suspension of flights. With domestic flights starting in a phased manner, Mouni is keeping her fingers crossed. She is hoping that international flights will resume once more soon.

“After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn’t imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days’ clothes,” Mouni was quoted as saying by a few websites. “Now I am just waiting for the time when I will be able to return home in Mumbai,” she added.

Concerned about family

The actress is concerned about her family who lives in the West Bengal town of in Cooch Behar.

“I have been checking on them every day,” Mouni said. “I am relieved that my brother is by mom’s side at this time. My cousins also live close by, that’s an added advantage. I have been oscillating between anxiety and calmness. Everybody around the world is going through a hard time. So, I sought solace in the fact that I have a roof over my head and a warm family, away from home. That said I am eager to return to India,” the website quoted her as saying.

Agencies