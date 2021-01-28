Bhubaneswar: His acting skills are now being praised by all and sundry. Ayushmann Khurrana today is a very well-known and popular name, not only among the film buff but also among the masses. He has mesmerised all by his acting skills. Be it his debut film Vicky Donor or Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana has excelled in all the roles.

However, Ayushmann’s skills are not limited to cricket only. He offered fans a glimpse of his cricketing skills. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen playing cricket and hitting a six. “In between shots! #NorthEast,” captioned the actor. Ayushmann is currently in Assam’s Kaziranga national Park where is shooting for an undisclosed project.

See video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKk2d4xBkmi/

Ayushmann also shared a video of a bunch of local children cheering him, calling out his name. The junior cheerleaders smile at the camera as they clap and shout, “Ayushmann Ayushmann!”

Sources stated that Ayushmann is currently shooting for a spy thriller in Guwahati. However, there has been no confirmation on the news from the actor.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor. The film was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

The actor will also feature in a comedy drama titled Doctor G to be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

One can however, be sure of the fact that in all his upcoming films, Ayushmann will play a gamut of different roles. Ayushmann has seen to it that he does not get repetitive. He always tries to portray a different look and feel in each of his films.