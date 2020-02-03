Los Angeles: Actress-comedienne Rebel Wilson doesn’t feel comfortable naming the men who sexually abused her. Wilson has spoken up about sexual harassment in Hollywood in the past, previously tweeting about a man in a “position of power” who requested sexual acts from her in 2017.

Speaking at the Australian Open’s Inspirational Women lunch January, 31, she said she’s not at ease with the idea of “destroying people’s lives” by naming them publicly, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I have obviously encountered instances of sexual harassment and I never actually publicly named the men involved,” Wilson said in her speech, according to the Herald Sun.

She went on to explain: “You have this weird feeling, ‘Well technically, it wasn’t that bad. Is it worth destroying people’s lives over?”

She also reportedly opened up about a stalker that police had to “remove” from the courts during her defamation action against Bauer Media, after he arrived carrying flowers intended for the actress.

“(He) said he had made a bedroom for me at his farm and he was going to lock me in there, and I would grow to love him,” Wilson said.

“The Hustle” star chose to speak publicly about these experiences at the Australian Open event, as she hoped to inspire women to speak up and “advocate” for themselves.