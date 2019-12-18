Mumbai: TV and film actress Shruti Seth celebrates her birthday 18 December. Mumbai-born Shruti has also worked as a VJ, besides working in films and television.

Shruti also stays in discussion for her work as well as for her controversial statements on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, let us know some special things related to her.

Shruti did her studies from Ashoka Academy. She completed her graduation in Economics and Commerce from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

She started her career at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai as a guest relation executive. She had no interest in getting into modeling. According to her, her entry into the world of modeling happened by chance.

She was asked to try out a career in modeling which she subsequently did but just for pocket money.

Shruti modeled for several big brands, prominent among them being Clean & Clear Moisturizer, Tata Home Finance, Ponds Talcum Powder, Frooti, Lifebuoy Soap, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, LG, Airtel, Mrs. Marino Hair Softener, Stayfree Secure, Dominos and Durex.

Shruti started working as a VJ on Channel V. She ventured into more prominent film roles later in her career, having made her debut in 2003 with Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II.

She has played supporting roles in films including Fanaa (2006) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Seth went on to star in Disney Channel’s original series The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and has hosted several Indian television shows including the Comedy Circus series. She acted in many serials such as Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Shararat, with actresses Farida Jalal and Eva Grover.

Shruti is known for her outspoken statements on social media. She openly expresses her opinion on many issues, something which invites a lot of trolling in her direction.

Talking about her personal life, Shruti married director Danish Aslam in 2010. In 2014 she gave birth to her daughter Alina.