Hyderabad: Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films, turns 30 today. Nominated at Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actress, Tamannaah has the credit of working with all the big superstars down South.

She is a proud recipient of the ‘Dayawati Modi’ Award in 2017. Today on the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you some facts about her.

Tamannaah is one of the most famous actresses down South. Born in 1989, Tamannaah became very popular with the film Baahubali. The Rebel actress has also made her mark in Hindi films. She made her debut in Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant’s album ‘Lafzon Mein Keh Na Sake’ and made her entry into the Hindi film industry in 2005 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.

Tamannaah came into the limelight after the film Himmatwala opposite Ajay Devgn. Tamannaah also worked with Sajid Khan in Humshakals and with Akshay Kumar in Entertainment.

Apart from this, the Happy Days actress has also appeared in Nach Baliye 5 and wooed fans with her dancing talent. The actress also did modeling for various products which include Fanta and Chandrika soap during her struggling days. But the film she gained popularity the most was Baahubali which was big hit worldwide.

There was a lot of discussion about the love making scene in this film with Prabhas. There was also a scene in the film in which Tamannaah was seen topless and was criticized by many people. Many fans trolled her for giving topless scenes. However, the anger of the people went into drain after watching the film.

There were also reports of Tamanaah getting married soon. According to these reports, she was going to marry a computer engineer and would say goodbye to films. But Tamannaah denied the news of her marriage.

“I am not getting married. When I will get married, I will tell the whole world,” she clarified.