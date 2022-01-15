Agra: A 75-year-old ex-revenue staff is all set to contest his 94th elections. He bought nomination papers Friday for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Meet Hasnuram Ambedkari, a former revenue department clerk. He has already contested and lost 93 elections since 1985, the year he first entered the electoral fray.

Ambedkari said Friday that in 1985 he quit his job as an ‘Amin’ in the district administration. It happened after he was promised a ticket from Fatehpur Sikri seat. But when the time came, the party refused to honour its end of the bargain and instead made fun of him, he informed.

“As I left my job, the party refused to give me the ticket. It mocked me saying I would not be able to get a single vote in the election. After that I was determined to contest the election independently to send them a message. I contested my first election from Fatehpur Sikri for the UP Assembly in the year 1985. I came third,” said Ambedkari with a lot of pride

“And since then I have been contesting every election despite knowing that I would lose. I have contested and lost 93 elections,” he added.

Asked about his name, Ambedkari said he is a follower of BR Ambedkar, India’s first Law Minister and a Dalit icon. He said he was actively associated with the Backward and Minority Communities Employees’ Federation (BAMCEF) from 1977 to 1985.

Ambedkari said he has contested elections for gram pradhan, UP Assembly, gram panchayat, MLC, and Lok Sabha. He once went to the extent of applying for the post of President of India, but was rejected.

His determination to win despite losing 100 per cent of the times has got him the moniker ‘Dhartipakad’ in the area. The word is used by locals to describe one’s adamancy.

“This year, I bought nomination papers for the Agra Rural and Kheragarh constituencies. I will contest till the 100th election even If I lose,” Ambedkari asserted.

Ambedkari said he meets people personally to appeal to them to vote for him, and even sends postcards to those living in distant areas.

The resident of Nagla Dulhe in Kheragarh tehsil said Ambedkari is a farmer. He also works under the MGNREGA scheme of the government to meet ends.

“In elections I spend money from my savings for campaigning. My family also supports me. My wife Shiva Devi and five sons are always with me to fulfill my dream,” Ambedkari signed off.