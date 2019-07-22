Chennai: ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ actress Anushka Shetty completed 14 years in the film industry. For her, this day is very special and she shared the first poster of her next film ‘Nishabdham’.

On this occasion, Anushka wrote an emotional post on social media: ” 14 years and all the love from each and everyone of you at every step and unconditional support in all that I have done THANK You To all my directors, producers ,co actors ,crew ,my staff and each and every person I have encountered in this journey THANK YOU for making these years so memorable and celebrating them like they were yours ….Cheers to all of you , to all memories and learning’s …always forever.”

Through ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ Anushka not only became famous in the South film industry but also around the world.

Anushka did her schooling and graduation in Bangalore. Her real name is Sweety Shetty. Prior to doing movies, Anushka used to work as a yoga instructor.

Seeing the beauty of Anushka, a director offered her a role in a film. The actress made her debut in the Telugu movie ‘Super’ in the year 2005 which earned her a nomination for a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress award. She was in the supporting role and Ayesha Takia, Nagarjuna were in the lead. Her work in the film was highly appreciated.

Apart from ‘Baahubali’, Anushka worked in superhit films like ‘Magadheera’, ‘Rudhramadevi’, ‘Vedam’, ‘Arundhati’ and the ‘Singham’ series.

Anushka’s name is being associated with ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas. But the two actors have neither confirmed or denied those rumours.

PNN/Agencies