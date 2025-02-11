Sophie Turner, the English actress best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has been a subject of media attention for more than just her performances. Her career has seen its fair share of triumphs and controversies, both on and off-screen, painting a complex picture.

Queen in the North

Turner’s breakthrough came when she was cast as ‘Sansa Stark’ at just 12 years old in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Her portrayal of the noble Stark daughter, who evolves from a naive girl into a strong political figure, quickly earned her critical acclaim. Over the years, Turner became a household name, cementing her place in the acting world.

Fairytale and legal battle

Her personal life has been under scrutiny as much as her acting. Turner’s relationship with singer Joe Jonas captured the public’s attention. They began dating in 2016, and by 2019, they had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, followed by another celebration in France. Despite the fairytale moments, the couple’s marriage was not without complications, leading to their divorce in 2023, which became a highly publicized legal battle over custody of their two children.

The controversies surrounding Turner culminated in the public fallout with Joe Jonas, which garnered widespread media coverage. As their divorce played out in the courts, Turner’s appeal for the children’s return to the UK added yet another layer to her already complex public image.

Paired with Pearson

Following her divorce from singer Joe Jonas in September 2023, Turner began dating British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson.

Pearson, the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, is known for his aristocratic lineage and substantial family wealth. He resides in a £5 million residence in Chelsea and has a degree in business, management, and marketing from the University of West London.

Bold turn

In 2016, Turner stirred headlines after a series of interviews about body image and fame. She openly discussed the pressure of being a public figure and the struggles with her self-esteem as a young woman in the American film industry. This transparency endeared her to fans but also attracted criticism.

Sophie Turner’s career choices also fuelled debates about her evolving image. In 2019, she starred in the X-Men film Dark Phoenix, where her character Jean Grey underwent intense emotional and physical transformations. The movie featured some sensual scenes that prompted discussions about the pressures of playing such roles at a young age.

PNN & Agencies