Mumbai: TV actress Jennifer Winget, who played Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah, celebrates her birthday 30 May.

Jennifer first came into discussion with Dil Mil Gaye. After this, Jennifer’s innocent face cemented its place in everyone’s heart. Let’s tell you some interesting things related to Jennifer on her birthday.

Jennifer’s beauty can overshadow any Hindi film industry actress and she enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Jennifer started her career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, and then appeared as a child actor in the Indian film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14. Later, as an adult, she went on to work in various Indian TV shows.

Jennifer made her mark with TV shows like Dil Mil Gaye and Saraswatichandra.

She was also listed among the 35 Hottest Actresses in Indian Television by Mens XP. She was ranked first in Times of India’s Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017 and in 2018 she ranked 2nd in the list. Jennifer was placed at 13th position in Eastern Eye’s Sexiest Asian Women List 2018.

Jennifer’s mother is Punjabi and father is Marathi Christian.

Jennifer stepped on the small screen as a child artist in the year 2000 with Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She initially wanted to become an air hostess, not an actress.

On personal front, she married Karan Singh Grover 9 April 2012. They separated in 2014. While Karan married Bipasha after his divorce, Jennifer is still single.