Maryland: Are you one of those hardworking individuals who was left heartbroken by your company’s miserly yearly bonus policy?

Well, what you will read below will inflict further misery on you.

A generous owner of a Maryland, US based company rendered his 200 employees utterly shocked by announcing an astonishing eight million pounds Christmas bonus for 2019.

Edward St John, 81, celebrated his company’s achievements of its yearly targets with his employees Saturday. The staff did not expect their boss to be this generous when it came to their bonuses.

According to The Sun, each employee was given a red envelope at the company’s Christmas dinner. The envelope contained roughly 38,000 pounds which is around Rs 35 lakh in Indian currency. A video of the event surfaced on social media, showing jubilant workers dancing with joy after realising what had just happened. The founder later said that the company wanted to honour its staff after achieving all of their targets for the year.

“I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it. I may steer the boat, but they’re the ones that run the boat. They are the ones that make the boat go. Without the team, we are nothing,” he said.

“What happened tonight was magical. It’s life-changing,” said an employee.

St John’s firm’s real estate investments are valued at USD 3.5 billion (2.6 billion pounds).

PNN