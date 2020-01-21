Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan displayed a whiff of nawaabi tehzeeb when she met Salman Khan recently. Unlike most youngsters, who prefer to wish people with a “hi” or a “hello”, Sara was spotted giving Salman the claasic aadaab.

The young actress, along with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, was at the Bigg Boss 13 set to promote the upcoming film.

They bumped into Salman outside the studio and, after exchanging smiles, it was the turn to exchange greetings.

Sara also posted a video of the meeting on her Instagram page. “Adaab @beingsalmankhan sir And namaste darshako, Thank you for inviting Veer and Zoe to the #BiggBoss13 house. Tune into @colorstv tonight at 9pm #LoveAajKal,” announced Sara at the end of the video, which ends with Sara and Kartik engage in playful banter before they go into their respective vanity vans.

IANS