Alex Hales, the handsome England cricketer, was known to be dating Danni Gisbourne for a long time. The two were in a serious relationship and were expected to tie the knot in future. They were spotted at various events and functions together.

However, Danni recently dumped Alex for his infidelity, reports said. Danni Gisbourne, 26, joined Alex for a vacation in the Caribbean, but jetted home in tears after other players’ partners told her of the betrayal.

Alex was already said to have been on his last warning after Danni accused him of cheating in October. He initially managed to hide his infidelity by wining and dining Danni, who he had been dating for three years. She even posted snaps of them at posh restaurant The Cliff.

A source said: “She was absolutely clueless that days before she arrived Alex had jumped into bed with another woman. She was devastated when she found out.

“She felt humiliated because he had managed to keep a lid on it for so long. But once the other WAGS found out what had happened, it was decided that someone should tell Danni. It was so out of order and was the talk of the hotel.

“Danni hit the roof and confronted Alex. She dumped him there and then and got the next flight back to the UK. She’ll never take him back.”

The source said that Hales had begged legal assistant Danni for forgiveness after being caught out last year. They added: “Danni’s known Alex has a wandering eye and she accused him of bedding another woman in October.

“He didn’t deny anything and begged her to take him back. She went on holiday to Australia to clear her head and Alex swore he was a changed man and that he loved her.

“Danni believed him but now she feels like a fool. It shows a leopard really can’t change their spots.”

After Danni left Barbados, the partners of the other players were said to have turned their backs on Hales — creating a toxic atmosphere in the camp.

The source added: “Alex is a filthy dog as far as the other wives and girlfriends are concerned. Danni’s family was stunned too.

Danni Gisbourne is from Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, UK, and she completed her studies from Berkhamsted School. Earlier she was an Associate Consultant of Burns Carlton and completed her graduation in Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Nottingham Trent University during the period between 2011 and 2014. She is currently working in Britvic Soft Drinks as a Talent and Organisation Performance Coordinator.