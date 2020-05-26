Kolkata: Santosh Shaw doesn’t make even Rs 50 a day at present pedalling his cycle rickshaw on the eastern fringes of Kolkata. The lockdown has had a severe impact on his life and earnings have stopped completely. But in spite of the lockdown hardships this rickshaw driver will not accept Rs 100 without doing any work.

Struggling to make ends meet

Life was never easy for the 45-year-old native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The continued lockdown and cyclone that battered West Bengal last Wednesday only made it harder. But his unmistakable pride of labour is evident whenever he pedals his machine to reach customers to their destination. His sinews and veins stand out as he pedals as quickly as he can.

Hit hard by ‘Cyclone Amphan’

Shah lives in a shanty in Naya Bustee area of Agarpara with his wife and 12-year-old son. He is a worried man as ‘Cyclone Amphan’ has blown off the asbestos roof over his home.

“For the last four days a plastic sheet and bamboo scaffolding have made up for the lost roof. But for how long? What will happen if there is another toofan (storm)? First the lockdown and then this cyclone. Life wasn’t so bad even three months back,” Shaw said. However, in spite of the hardships he is facing a faint smile always hung from his lips.

This correspondent has seen Santosh for years but never cared to ask him his name. It was a nodding acquaintance as some say. With the lockdown came time aplenty and we chatted.

Tough times loom large

“Dada, these are very difficult times. Before the lockdown we could manage in our humble ways. I used to earn Rs 300-400 and sometimes even Rs 500 on a good day. I could earn an extra buck during rain, helping people like you,” Shaw stated.

“But things have changed during the lockdown. I was once hit with a baton by a policeman. Guards at residential complexes chase me away. I don’t have fever. Poor people don’t even catch fever. They die of hunger,” Shaw added while clumsily trying to wipe away the tears in his eyes.

No compromise on pride

Police high-handedness has eased a bit over the past fortnight, Shaw informed. He suddenly slid his hand down the pocket of the shorts he wore and turned it inside out. Three Rs 10 coins and a few smaller changes were all it contained. “This is what the toofan has done to me,” he said, clutching the coins, his fingers trembling.

But Shaw rebuffed all attempts by this reporter to give him money. “I am not a beggar. You tell me if I have to take you anywhere… Shyambazar, Barrackpore, Sodpur wherever you ask. Then you can pay me my due,” said Shaw. He pushed back forcefully this correspondent’s hand holding a Rs 100 note. “I don’t want it,” he said resolutely.

No government aid

Shaw lives next to his two brothers and their families. All claimed they have not received even ‘an ounce’ of the promised five kilogram quota of rice and dal from the government.

“About a month back I got 10 kg of rice, potato and soap from some people (NGO) at Belgharia-Rathtala. My wife would cook meals and we ate well for some days. Now I buy groceries only on days when I earn Rs Rs 200 which is quite rare,” Shaw said.

Concerned about son

“Will things never be the same again dada? My son used to study in a free primary cchool in class four. But the school is closed due to lockdown. I am not sure if he can resume studies again,” added Shaw.

Shaw said he doesn’t want to opt for any other profession. He said plying rickshaw is the only trade he has known. “Come rain or sunshine, medical emergencies or festivals, this is what I do,” Shaw asserted.

Second home

The thought of returning home to Gorakhpur has never crossed his mind.

“We have been born and brought up here (Kolkata). I speak Bengali as fluently as I speak Hindi. We talk in both Hindi and Bengali at home. I used to consider Kolkata my home. I can do menial jobs but returning to my village will mean I have to learn farming. So possibly this is the place I belong to,” Shaw asserted.

The City of Joy was where Santosh Shaw had hoped he will live and die. But now he has been sucked into a vortex of despair. The man who has navigated the chaotic lanes of Kolkata with consummate ease, is finding it tough to find the right way out.

PTI

Cycle rickshaw, Kolkata, Lockdown, Coronavirus , Cyclone Amphan, Uttar Pradesh