Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster Kabir Singh has his fans wanting more of the actor. Incidentally Kabir Singh went to become one of the highest grosser at the box office in 2019. Since then Shahid’s fans have been waiting for his next film Jersey.

However, since the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, shooting for Jersey has been suspended and Shahid is also getting the chance to spend some quality time with his family. He is also eating his favourite delicacies which he thinks is keeping him fit and healthy as he spends time indoors.

However, even though it is holiday time for the actor, he is not away from his fans. Shahid recently had a question and answer session with his fans during which he mentioned the food that keeps him healthy. During the session one fan asked him ‘Khana Kya Khaya Aaj (What did you have for food today) to which Shahid replied, “Obviously my favourite, Rajma Chawal.” It should be stated here in the past that Shahid has said that his favourite dish is ‘Rajma Chawal’ because the curry made of kidney beans is high on protein content. Shahid has also said that this delicacy is one of the main ingredients in helping him maintain fitness.

Then there was this question “What three habits have improved your life?” ro which Shahid had a cheeky response. He wrote, “Being vegetarian. Seeking spirituality. Always listen to my wife.”

It should be stated here that Shahid is a vegetarian by choice. He turned vegetarian after reading a book ‘Life Is Fair’ presented to him by his father Pankaj Kapoor.

