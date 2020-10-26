Bhubaneswar: With 141 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Angul district topped the list of COVID-19 affected districts, relegating Khurda, which had been at the top over the last month, to third position.

Odisha reported 1,480 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. After registering 141 cases, Angul district edged past Khurda in the COVID-19 daily spike list. Mayurbhanj and Khurda were at second and third position reporting 113 and 110 cases respectively.

Angul district had reported 100 cases October 25. Similarly, the district had reported 83, 107, 106, 120, 109 and 119 cases October 24, 23, 22, 21, 20 and October 21 respectively in last week.

With the fresh addition, the district’s tally has gone up to 7,672. Of them, 6,663 patients have recovered from the disease and 990 are still undergoing treatment. The pandemic has so far claimed 19 lives.

Notably, the COVID-19 graph in the state is showing a downward trend since October 19. After reporting 2,019 positive cases October 18, the state has since been reporting below 2,000 cases on a daily basis.

PNN