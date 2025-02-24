A husky named Hakimi has taken the internet by storm after reportedly earning Rs 23 lakh ($27,000) in just three days. The dog, who works as a luggage carrier at a homestay in Lijiang Old Town, China, has become a viral sensation, attracting curious guests eager to see his unique talent.

Hakimi’s journey began as a playful experiment but soon turned into a successful business. Raised by Xu, the homestay owner, Hakimi was initially just a pet. However, his potential was discovered when Xu playfully made him pull a trolley during a walk.

Learns the job effortlessly

Hakimi quickly picked up the skill without any formal training. “At first, he would sometimes topple over or bump into people, but with practice, he improved significantly,” Xu told the South China Morning Post.

Unlike traditional working dogs, Hakimi doesn’t see this as a chore but rather as a fun activity. “Each time he pulls a trolley, he gets excited as if he’s going out to play,” Xu added.

The husky’s usual route is a short 200-meter stretch from the South Gate of Lijiang Old Town to the homestay. On guests’ requests, he carries luggage two to three times a day.

Social media fame

Xu originally shared videos of Hakimi’s work just for fun, but they quickly went viral. The clips started racking up millions of views, with some crossing 10 million each. At the peak of his fame, Hakimi brought in 200,000 yuan ($27,000) in online revenue in just three days.

Social media users in China have been captivated by the husky’s intelligence and enthusiasm, showering him with praise. From a simple game to a full-fledged sensation, Hakimi has proved that talent can come in unexpected forms—even in a playful pet.

PNN