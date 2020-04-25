Mumbai: Playback singer Arijit Singh turns a year older today. He was born to a Punjabi father and Bengali mother in 1987 in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Arijit can play guitar, piano and tabla. Currently, he is a music director and music producer. He sings predominantly in Hindi and Bengali but has also performed in various other Indian languages.

During the reality show Fame Gurukul, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recognized his talent and had him sing Yun Shabnami, a song scheduled to be used in his upcoming film Saawariya. During production, the script changed and the song was no longer required. It was never released. After Fame Gurukul, Kumar Taurani, the head of Tips, signed him for an album which was never released.

He participated in another reality show 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil and won. He chose to move to Mumbai in 2006 to freelance, staying in a rented room in the Lokhandwala area of the city. He invested the prize money of 10 lakh from 10 ke 10 Le Gaye Dil to build his recording studio. He became a music producer and began composing music and singing pieces for advertisements, news channels and radio stations.

He sang on Vishal–Shekhar’s composition Duaa in the film Shanghai. It won him the Mirchi Music Award for Upcoming Male Playback Singer. He was nominated in the same category for Phir Le Aya Dil from Barfi!

Singh spent a part of his early musical career as a music programmer and music producer for music directors such as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Vishal-Shekhar, Mithoon, Monty Sharma and Pritam. While working with other composers he supervised the vocals, and the chorus sections, but it was while working with Pritam, that he began to produce and program music by himself.

In the 2013 superhit film Aashiqui 2, Arijit was made an overnight superstar by the blockbuster songs Tum Hi Ho and Chahu Main Ya Na. However, before that he had also sung the song Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Dil in the film Murder 2.

During an event When Arijit was asked whether he listens to his songs, to which he said that he doesn’t listen to his own songs. He feels claustrophobic listening to himself and even his wife also does not listen to any of his songs.