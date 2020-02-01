Mumbai: Former all-rounder Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is celebrating his 49th birthday Saturday.

Born 1 February 1971, as soon as Jadeja’s name comes up, match-fixing stains surface. Jadeja played cricket for India for almost eight years, though his career could have been longer if he had not been involved in match-fixing. The whole episode ended his cricketing career.

Jadeja made his international career debut against Sri Lanka. This was Jadeja’s first ODI match. However, he had to wait about 10 months to get into the Indian Test team. Jadeja made his Test debut against South Africa in November 1992.

Jadeja’s cricket career stained when he got caught in match fixing. In the year 2000, he was alleged to have links with bookies. A five-year ban was imposed. In January 2003, Delhi High Court granted clean chit and also allowed him to play domestic and international cricket.

Then he tried his luck in Hindi film industry with Khel and Pal Pal Dil Ke Saath.

Jadeja worked for Zee News as a cricket anchor, along with Zaheer Abbas, the former Pakistan cricket captain, during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup. He reprised the role for the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup. Later, he signed to work as a cricket analyst with NDTV India and NDTV 24*7.

Jadeja was a contestant on the celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in its first season. He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Circus.

He did a cameo in Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kai Po Che! acting as himself in a cricket commentator role.