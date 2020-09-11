Mumbai: Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, her former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had targetted Rhea Chakraborty on various occasions on social media platforms. Recently however, Lokhande has been slammed by Rhea Chakraborty’s friend Shibani Dandekar for her comments. Shibani has said that Lokhande is targeting Rhea to gain popularity. Now Lokhande has given Shibani a fitting reply.

Lokhande wrote, “2 seconds of fame – This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a Tier-2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show PAVITRA RISHTA which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don’t mention that it was among one of the best shows for six consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date.”

Lokhande added: “Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of ARCHANA. Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in Manikarnika as well as Baaghi 3.”

Lokhande asserted that she didn’t need to take stand for a friend to get cheap publicity. “To conclude, I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand (sic),” she wrote.

“Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade? Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE. It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about,” added Lokhande.

Earlier tagging Lokhande on an Instagram story Shibani had described her as ‘princess of patriarchy’.

“Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targetted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt’ and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you,” Shibani wrote on Instgram stories.