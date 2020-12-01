New York: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have greeted Sikhs on the occasion of Gurupurab commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru.

“On this day, let us all remind ourselves that Guru Nanak’s timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire and help us heal as people and as a nation,” they said in a joint statement on Monday.

They said that “Guru Nanak’s teachings on spiritual enlightenment, service to humanity, and moral integrity have endured and are embodied each day by Sikhs in America and around the world, as we have seen during this challenging year”.

Biden and Harris said that they were grateful to all the “Sikh Americans who continue to stand by their neighbours as essential workers of the pandemic, and who open their hearts and community kitchens in their gurdwaras to prepare, serve, and deliver countless meals for people most in need”.

“During the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial and gender equality, religious pluralism, and fidelity to truth and justice, core tenets of the Sikh faith and central to who we all are as Americans,” they added.

IANS