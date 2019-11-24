Bantala: The extraordinary passion of this ordinary man has made him a well renowned name in the locality. An octogenarian, Achyuta Dehury has so far cremated bodies that are more than double his age.

A resident of Poktunga village under Bantala police limits in Angul district, Achyuta, aged 85, never differentiates between the rich and poor, known and unknown. He just chips in with the service starting from preparing bier to putting the body onto the pyre to help the bereaved family.

Achyuta informed that he used to earn his livelihood by grazing goats. When he was 20, he came across a person who passed some of his ayurvedic knowledge onto him.

Medical facilities in those days were not available at all. Hence Achyuta came in handy for the villagers when they contracted various diseases. It endeared him to the villagers.

“As my name spread by word of mouth, people from nearby villages like Dhokuta, Lachhabandh, Sankhapur, Nandapur, Madhupur, Brahmapur, Karatapata and Bandanpasi started coming to my house for medicines. I never asked them for money, if someone gave me something, I would keep it happily,” Achyuta stated.

Achyuta said that he felt joy in serving people. Since then he made it a motto in his life. Be it a marriage ceremony or a funeral event, he would reach the place, extending all possible help. “Most of the places where I went, it was on my own, because I wanted to help people out,” Achyuta reminisced.

In case of a villager’s death, Achyuta would reach the bereaved family and extend all possible cooperation. His efforts earned him a lot of praise.

Cut to the present time. Now, Achyuta has become a household name among people in his own village as well as the surrounding ones. On any occasion, be it a sad or happy one, the first person the villagers turn to, is Achyuta.

Achyuta, however, doesn’t exactly remember the number of cremations he has taken part in. “It will be more than 200,” he said. “To be with families in troubled times gives me immense pleasure. I want to reach out to more and more people. We have come to help people, to share their sorrows and pain. When we do that then only life will be meaningful,” he added.

Villagers are all praise for Achyuta. “Persons like him are rare in the society. Having him in our midst gives us strength and courage. Today youngsters should take a leaf out Achyuta’s selflessness service and brotherhood,” the villagers opined.

