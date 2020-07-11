Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is one of the finest actors with a huge fan base around the world. His fans love him to the core. The superstar has carved a niche for himself and is currently ruling the box office with back to back hit movies.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has various nicknames. He is called the Dabangg, Sallu Mia, Sultan and Bhaijaan among many other names. But, do you know who gave Salman Khan the nickname Sallu?

Well! we have the answer for you. Salman has worked with many actors in his career. One of them is also veteran actor Jackie Shroff, lovingly called the Bhidu. It is none other than Jackie who gave the name Sallu to Salman.

This is known from a video that is going viral on social media these days in which Salman Khan himself has admitted that he was given the name Sallu by Jackie dada.

In the video going viral on social media, Salman is saying that he has been given the name Sallu by Jackie. Jackie and Sanjay Dutt are also seen in the beginning of the video.

In this video, Salman Khan says, “Jackie used to call me Salman first, after that Sallu and sometimes Salle.”

At the same time, in his second event in the video, Salman Khan talks to the media and says, “My name is Salman Khan. I like the name because my parents have given this name. Sallu name started with Jackie. After this, one day, I meet him and he called me ‘Salle.”

This video has been shared by Filmygyan in their Instagram handle.

This video associated with Salman Khan’s name is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Many of his fans and all social media users are giving their feedback on this video. Let me tell you, Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff have worked together in many films. The two actors were last seen in the film Bharat.