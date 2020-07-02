New Delhi: Coal India trade unions began Thursday their three-day strike in various parts of India. The strike has been called to protest against the government’s decision to allow commercial mining of coal. A representative said the strike could hit around 4 million tonne of coal output. Wednesday, talks between Coal India trade unions and the government over the issue of commercial coal mining failed. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Trade Unions’ statements

Nathulal Pandey, president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said the strike was started by the workers at 6.00am. He claimed that in the Jhanjra area (West Bengal) of Eastern Coalfields, five leaders of the unions, three from HMS, one each from AITUC and CITU were arrested but were released after few hours.

Strike completely successful

Workers employed in the BCCL, a Coal India arm, have not gone to work. As a result emergency services such has hospitals in the mines have been paralysed, informed Pandey.

According to Pandey, on an average, Coal India produces 1.3MT of coal every day. So it is estimated that the production loss due to the three-day strike would be around 4MT.

Pandey said the general manager of the Sohagpur area (Madhya Pradesh) of SECL, a Coal India arm, has called outsiders to work in the mine. This is an ‘extraordinary situation’ and this has never happened to Coal India, Pandey said.

The central trade unions operating in Coal India are HMS, BMS, AITUC, INTUC and CITU.

According to Pandey, in Jhanjra area – production and dispatch are totally closed. He further said that in South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) the strike is successful. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) are also closed due to the strike.

Failed meeting

A virtual meeting was held between Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and representatives of trade unions Wednesday. “During the meeting, the minister informed the unions that commercial mining is a policy decision of central government. The Minister said that this is the only way to increase the production of coal. The representatives of trade union reiterated their stand opposing commercial mining,” Pandey said.

In the end, the minister did not accept the demand of unions to withdraw the decision of commercial mining. Therefore, the unions have no other remedy but to go for three-day strike, he had said.

Minister’s appeal

Joshi made an appeal Tuesday to trade unions not to go on strike. He said there were no plans to either divest the PSU or hive off Coal India arm CMPDIL.

Trade unions have given a call for nationwide strike against the government’s move to open the coal sector to private players.