Sydney: Virat Kohli is batting brilliantly in the nets ahead of the ODI series beginning Friday at Sydney according to BCCI. The Indian skipper’s form at the nets will certainly be good news for the fans as well as the team. BCCI posted Thursday a video of Virat Kohli batting at the nets.

At times Kohli is stepping out to hit the ball and on other occasions he is seen leaning into some exquisite cover drives. The effortless way he is batting has come as a big reassurance to the fans. They are banking on Kohli a lot more so in Rohit Sharma’s absence during the entire limited overs series.

See link:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1331849653218775040

The limited overs and the Test series will no doubt, be very tough for Team India. Hosts Australia have been strengthened by the return of David Warner and Steve Smith. The latter has an enviable record against India with six hundreds and a 92. So there can be no doubt, that the work of the Indian bowlers will be cut out.

In a way, India will experience in three of the four Tests a situation which Australia faced two years ago. At that time Australia were without Smith and Warner and India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under for the first time in 71 years.

This time when India are trying to retain the same trophy, they will be without two of their pillars in batting – Kohli and Rohit. Australia will definitely try and exploit the situation to wrest back the trophy. Kohli will be returning to India to stay beside Anushka Sharma when she gives birth to their first child. On the other hand Rohit’s participation in the Tests is doubtful as he is yet to be given a clean chit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) regarding his fitness.

However, at the moment, it is Kohli’s batting at the nets that have become the cynosure of all eyes. The Indian captain it seems is at the peak of his prowess. It bodes good news ahead of the first ODI.