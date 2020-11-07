Panaji: One of the country’s top tourism destinations, Goa, has been recognised by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) as India’s “most vegan-friendly state” for the year 2020, an official statement said Saturday.

Peta India on Saturday, also felicitated Chief Minister Pramod Sawant “for providing an environment in which vegan-friendly establishments can thrive, making the world a better place for humans and other animals”.

“Goa is quickly becoming a top dining destination for the increasing number of people interested in healthy and cruelty-free fare. PETA India is recognising Goa for leading by example and showing other states how to meet the growing demand for vegan food and fashion in style,” PETA’s India vegan outreach co-ordinator Dr. Kiran Ahuja said.

The statement issued by Peta India also said that every person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals a year daily suffering and a terrifying death.

“In today’s meat, egg, and dairy industries, chickens’ throats are cut while they’re still conscious, fish suffocate on the decks of fishing boats, pigs are stabbed in the heart as they scream in pain, and calves are torn away from their mothers shortly after birth,” the statement said.

“At the slaughterhouse, animals are often killed in full view of others and dismembered while they’re still conscious,” it added.

IANS