Deogarh: At time when the COVID-19 cases are increasing exponentially in the state, the only district sitting at a rather safe position is Deogarh.

Deogarh is the only district in the state where the number of active cases is enviable 52.

The district reported only seven fresh COVID-19 cases Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 253. Of the fresh reported cases, while Deogarh municipal area reported one case, Jharakandhal reported two and Karlaga, Utunia, Kundheigola, Madhyapur gram panchayats reported one each.

Of the total 253 cases, 201 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and only 52 patients are undergoing treatment. The district is one of the three such districts where the disease is yet to claim any life. The other two districts are Nuapada and Boudh. While Nuapada reported 93 fresh positive cases Sunday, Boudh reported 29. While Nuapada and Boudh districts’ tallies are 838 and 821 respectively, their active cases are 360 and 265 respectively.

