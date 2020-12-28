Mumbai: Hindi cinema star Akshay Kumar used a funny video of himself from the sets of his movie, Good Newwz, to give expression to the topsy-turvy 2020.

As the film completed one year of its release, Akshay shared a behind-the-scenes video which shows him performing a difficult ‘naagin’ dance, while sitting on a horse. The actor shared that the video sums up 2020 for him.

“If I were to describe the year gone by, that’s exactly how it would be…topsy-turvy with some ups and downs but eventually we managed to hold on. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of #GoodNewwza #1YearOfGoodNewwz,” he wrote along with the video.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, “Good Newwz” is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF. it is directed by Raj Mehta.

Kareena also got nostalgic, and wrote: “This day last year… the biggest blockbuster… thank you @raj_a_mehta, @karanjohar, @akshaykumar, @diljitdosanjh, @kiaraaliaadvani for such wonderful memories. Let’s do this again soon.”

On the professional front, the actor is busy as ever. He has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj. He will also wrap up Aanand L. Rai’s love story Atrangi Re this year, before starting work on Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay’s next release is Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. He plays a cop battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.

