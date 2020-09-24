Los Angeles: Actress Sharon Stone says veteran actor Robert De Niro is the best kisser among all her on-screen leading men. Movie goers in India will certainly remember Sharon Stone for the role she portrayed in Basic Instinct. In that movie she was paired with Michael Douglas. Another movie of Sharon Stone which became hugely popular in India was ‘The Specialist’ where she played Sylvester Stallone’s love interest.

“Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Yeah, Bob was far and away the best kisser,” said Stone, on Watch What Happens Live. She was quoted as making the statement in ‘metro.co.uk’.

Stone recalled the kiss she shared with De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime drama, Casino, while making her point. Kisses with other actors, she added, were just ‘meh’ stuff in comparison.

“I don’t know that I can compare anything else to that. Everything else was kind of like, ‘meh’,” she quipped.

“It was the actor that I admired the most. My whole career, was like, ‘’I just want to sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own’. And maybe because I just held him in such extraordinary, high regard, and it was the pinnacle of kissing moment for me. There was so much attached to it,” Stone stated.

“But I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with. You know, he probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would have been like, ‘Ohh, yeah! Ya know, but it was pretty fabulous’,” Stone added.

Coming from Stone it is indeed a huge compliment for De Niro. Stone has kissed most of her leading men in movies. Her bedroom scenes are still one of the most widely discussed subjects. She is a huge fantasy to virtually the entire male population across the world.