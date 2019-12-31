New Delhi: There have always been debates and discussions as to what the pairing of handsome hunk Hritihik Roshan and the gorgeous Deepika Padukone will look on screen. Two of the most successful actors of last decade, Hritihik and Deepika are yet to do a film together.

There were hopes when some sections of the media reported that Hritihik will play the role of Lord Krishna in the magnum opus Mahabharata. People were gearing up to see the Hritihik-Deepika on-screen chemistry. However, Deepika have quashed these reports.

During the recent promotion of her upcoming film Chhapaak, the actress has said that the script of Mahabharata is not yet over. When Deepika was asked as to whether Hritihik will play Lord Krishna she was quick to reply in the negative.

“These are mere rumours and I have no clue about who is spreading it. All I know is that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. In fact, we haven’t finalised the script of the movie yet. The search for a good director is on… once that is done, the other actors will be finalised.”

Earlier sources had said that since Hritihik is a close friend of producer he is in talks with the star for the role. “Playing Lord Krishna is a huge challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik’s participation,” the source had said.

Deepika, who will co-produce the film with Madhu Mantena, previously spoke about playing the role of Draupadi and called it ‘the role of a lifetime’. “I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be playing the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime,” Deepika had said.

Agencies