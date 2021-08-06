Tokyo: She is one of the prime contenders of a historic medal in golf in the Tokyo Olympics. However, golfer Aditi Ashok has said she could have played much better had it not been for a bout of Covid-19 before the Games. Aditi revealed Friday that Covid-19 has taken a bit of strength out of her. Now however, she is trying to keep the pressure of expectations at bay before the final round. She just needs to be consistent as she has been for three rounds to ensure a medal.

Aditi revealed that she had Covid-19 when she went back home for a while in May-June.

“Actually I went back for a couple reasons. One was to get a couple visas done and my passport was stuck in the consulate. So that’s why I missed Lake Merced (LPGA Mediheal Championship). I wanted to come back out for Pure Silk (another event) and I tested positive. So I was stuck for a couple weeks. And then I tested negative and it was all good,” Aditi said after the end of the day’s play.

“I do think it took a little bit of strength out of me. I was never this short. I was always short, but not like 50 (yards) behind Nelly. I didn’t really have my best, especially on the long holes with the long approaches, I wasn’t as consistent. My putting wasn’t as good today (Friday) as the first two days, so those couple of par putts, like the one on 12 and the one on 18 helped,” the 23-year-old Aditi revealed.

Following the return of golf into the Olympic programme in 2016, no Indian golfer, both men or women, have won a medal. Aditi knows fully well what a podium finish would mean for the game in India.

She was asked about the pressure of expectations from a large audience in India. “For sure (she feels the pressure), but I’m not thinking about it that much. I think no matter how I do this week people have heard about golf, and they continue to tune in if they have extended the golf coverage in India, because I’m in the top three or whatever,” Aditi stated.

“I think that’s good itself. People seeing golf instead of the other sports, it’s always good to get more people aware of the game,” the Indian golfer added.

Aditi’s mother is caddying for her. The golfer feels she is her lucky charm. “Mom’s doing great. It’s funny, this is the best I’ve played all year, so she is kind of (a lucky charm),” Aditi said.