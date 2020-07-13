Hyderabad: He failed in love, he failed in court; he failed everywhere. Now the 19-year-old has nowhere else to go but behind bars. A local court here Monday sentenced a 19-year-old man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment (RI). He had tried to murder a teenage girl student in February 2019 for spurning his advances.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala, found the man, a Degree student, guilty under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). The court further sentenced him to five years RI for the offence under relevant sections of Arms Act, Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 15,000. The sentences shall run concurrently, Reddy informed.

According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with police in January 2019. In her complaint she said that the man, who stays in their locality, had been harassing her daughter. She said that the harassment for her daughter, a 1st-year Intermediate student, had been continuing for over one year. When she ignored him, threatened he would kill her.

Following the complaint, the man was counselled by police in the presence of his parents. However, even after that he continued to observe the girl’s movements.

According to the prosecution while the girl was going to college February 6, 2019, the man attacked her with a knife. He screamed that he would kill her since she was ignoring him and for complaining to the police. However, he fled as some local people rushed to the girl’s rescue.

The girl with severe injuries on her head, neck and hands was rushed to a nearby hospital and the man was later arrested. The girl has also recovered from the wounds she received.