Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has said her favourite boys, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are all that she ever needs. Kareena Kapoor doesn’t want anything thing else if she has Saif and Taimur with her. She has said that with the two, her life is complete.

Kareena has shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen hugging Saif while her hubby holds Taimur. “All I ever need #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the image, which currently has 118K likes on the photo-sharing website.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC-udXNFYWD/

Recently, Kareena shared a post where she mentioned that she is done with this year and is waiting for 2021.

It should also be stated here that in the ‘Koffee with Karan’ show Kareena was once asked who else she would have married had it not been Saif. Answering the question asked by Karan Johar, the actress said, ‘she never had any other man in her mind other than Saif’.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. The movies was Irrfan Khan’s last film. She will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The last time Kareena and Aamir had worked together was 3 Idiots.

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht. The movie features an array of cast including Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.