Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia has said ‘motherhood’ has taught what ‘selflessness’ is. Neha Dhupia has also learnt the meaning of ‘selfless love’.

“It taught me what selflessness was and what selfless love is, and I look at the world very differently,” Neha said. “Everyone out there is someone’s child. You know, their parents would never want them to get hurt. So, I feel like I have a tender and loving approach to life as I became a mom,” added the mother of one.

Neha, who is married to Angad Bedi, gave birth to daughter Mehr in 2018.

Neha also talked about her biggest realisation after the lockdown period and the pandemic. “It’s tough because it’s new, it’s tough because you don’t know when is it going to end. I think the biggest realisation for me is that I mean the little things I would have missed if I was away for work even for four hours or eight hours a day. So, I’m just really glad that I’m seeing every bit of my girl while she’s growing up,” stated Neha.

However, Neha revealed that keeping Mehr busy indoors is a challenge. “But we’re doing little things like creating sand at home with a little bit of aata or making doll houses with cardboard boxes. We’re not wasting any sort of materials. We just did a session where we sat at home and made cardboard alphabets from A to Z and then painted them in different colours of her choice. So yeah, we’re doing different things,” informed the actress.

On the work front, Neha is busy with popular adventure reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

Agencies