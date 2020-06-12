New Delhi: Schools and parents have bigger roles to play with kids being home-bound due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts said parents and schools have to address mental health issues arising due to outdoor activities being restricted.

Feeling of stress

Top doctor Samir Parikh has pointed out that the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic can affect children. It can give rise to feelings of stress and anxiety in adults and children alike.

“The lack of outdoor physical activity may lead children to feel more restless. The inability to meet and interact with peers may also create feelings of loneliness and isolation. In these times, it is important to allow children the space to express their thoughts and feelings. Adults must talk to children about the situation, but in a manner that is age-appropriate,” Parikh said.

Recommendations for parents

“It is recommended for parents to help provide a sense of normalcy in a child’s life by incorporating a structure and routine. Alongside, efforts should be made to encourage a sense of positivity. Parents must spend quality time with kids. They must have conversations over meals, play board games, revisit old photo albums or watch television together. Setting up interactions with friends through video-conference should also be encouraged,” Parikh added.

Schools, colleges closed

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a nationwide classroom shutdown. Then came a series of lockdowns starting March 24.

“It is important for schools to hold both structured and unstructured conversations around the pandemic and lockdown. This will allow the students the opportunity to express their concerns. Ensuring regular interactions with peers and teachers plays a significant role. This helps children adjust with the transition as is being expected at these unprecedented times,” Parikh said.

Not being able to express

Sushant Kalra, founder, Parvarish, an institute of parenting also had an opinion to offer. Kalra said children who are very high on physical, mental and emotional energy are not getting any outlet to express.

“Being confined to their homes without connecting with their peers is a bug problem for kids,” Kalra said. “Not being able to play, study, enjoy, eat, meet and celebrate has bottled them up. The charged vibes from the adults in the family is adding to the unhealthy environment. There is a critical aspect of supporting children. It is to up the level of focus on the mental and emotional health of children and parents,” he added.

Novel initiative

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a mental health helpline for students and live fitness sessions for children. These initiatives keep children active during the pandemic.