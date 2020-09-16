Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a mushy birthday message for her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas. The singer turned 28 Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra said she is so grateful that he was born. The two have frequently shared messages on various social media platforms to profess their love for one another.

Priyanka shared a video collage on Instagram. The video collage featured Nick engaged in various activities including dancing with her, playing the guitar and having popcorn.

“So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas,” she wrote.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFMGESgnRm3/

Priyanka recently posted a picture with Nick and said she was so grateful to have him. In the image, she is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

Nick and Priyanka got married over multiple ceremonies over three days in India in December 2018. They later hosted a series of receptions for friends and family.

The actress recently announced she has finished writing her memoir ‘Unfinished’. She also said that she ‘is all set to release the book’.

Priyanka is currently residing in the US with Nick. She is all set to make her digital debut with The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

A few hours earlier Nick also said why he didn’t kiss Priyanka on their first date in a social media post. They met for a drink after exchanging numerous texts in 2017. On their first date out, Priyanka had invited Nick over to her apartment. At that point of time her mother Dr Madhu Chopra was staying there.

After hanging out or a couple of hours, Nick left. He later on revealed that he had not made a move on Priyanka as her mom was present there. However, he patted her on the back… a move that did not initially go down well with Priyanka.