The coronavirus outbreak has forced the world to desist from handshakes, hugs and kisses. However, that doesn’t bother Hindi film industry superstar Salman Khan. Instead he took to his Instagram account to remind his 30 million followers that people in India have different methods of greeting one another primary among them being ‘salaam’ and ‘namaste’

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared Thursday a photo and a video on Instagram to remind his fans that both ‘Namaste’ and ‘Salaam’ do not require direct contact.

“Namashkaar … hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! (Namaste and Salaam coexist in our civilization),” wrote Salman Khan, sharing a picture that shows him with his hands folded.

“Jab #coronavirus khatam ho jaye tab maath milao aur gale lago (Shake hands and hug when the coronavirus outbreak is over),” the 54-year-old actor added.

Salman’s health advisory collected a whopping 1.2 million ‘likes’ within two hours of being shared. It has also collected over 18,000 comments from fans.

“Well said. Amazing sir!” wrote The Body actress Vedhika in the comments section.

There were other comments too. “Good advice,” said another Instagram user, while a third stated “Well said.”

Many also requested the actor to stay safe from the coronavirus outbreak while others complimented Salman on his body.

People around the world are changing their habits and forms of greetings to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading any further. Several countries, including China, France and UAE, have advised citizens to replace traditional hugs, handshakes and pecks with greetings that don’t require physical contact.

