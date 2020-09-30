New Delhi: Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne has said that he has seen many talented cricketers over the years. However, Sanju Samson is the one that strikes him as ‘something else’. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) mentor feels that the big-hitting batsman would become an India regular in all formats if this IPL goes well for him. Shane Warne said that Sanju Samson is ‘special talent’. Samson has played two brilliant knocks in this edition of the IPL. They are knocks of 74 (32 balls) and 85 (42 balls) against KXIP.

Warne led RR to the title in the first edition of the IPL. He is currently the brand ambassador of RR. He believes that the day is not far away when Samson will play consistently for India.

“I hope Sanju has a consistent tournament this year. If he has, I think you will see him representing India in all forms of the game,” Warne said.

The legendary Australian is impressed with Samson’s maturity and his evolution as a batsman. Warne likes the way he is taking more responsibility in this edition of the IPL.

Also read: This is what Sanju Samson has to say on comparison with MS Dhoni: Read on for details

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time. However, watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else,” Warne said. “He is a very special talent. I hope he hits the international stage very soon,” added Warne, who is currently in the UAE.

Warne is also impressed seeing Steve Smith open the innings in T20 cricket for the first time. The RR skipper has started well with two half centuries in as many games.

“I liked it, him (Smith) coming to open the innings,” opined Warne on Smith’s 69 and 50 in the first two games. “I am always a big believer in your best player having the opportunity to face the maximum number of deliveries. So for me Jos Buttler, Smith and Sanju are one, two and three, respectively,” said the king of leg-spin bowling.

In fact, Warne feels that Smith and chief coach Andrew McDonald shouldn’t tinker with the top three, come what may.

“Smith and McDonald might have different ideas. However, I would always want my best players facing the maximum number of balls. We’ve got so many good players who could play so many different roles. I personally like Steve Smith at the top,” Warne informed.

Warne feels Royals would be a formidable opposition on any surface once Ben Stokes returns. Stokes is missing the first part of IPL due to his father’s illness. There is a possibility remains that he would be available during the later stages.

“Hopefully, Stokes would play a part this year. He’s a big loss and our thoughts are with him. Add Stokes to the team that played the other night and Royals look a very, good side,” Warne informed.