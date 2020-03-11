Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her struggle with anxiety in a new interview. She said that she has been going to a therapist in the last few years.

“For the past three years I’ve been going to therapy. Once a week I go to a double session. I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, ‘What’s the lesson that I’m supposed to be learning?’,” Kourtney was quoted as saying in the latest issue of ‘Health’ magazine, reports ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

Kourtney went on to detail things she did to support her therapy sessions.

“My workouts are key, too. And I go to church once a week, if I can. I go with friends, and we go to dinner afterward. I’m such a homebody; it’s important for me to force myself to do something social!” informed Kourtney. Additionally, she said she tried ‘to set boundaries’ when using social media.

However, she admitted that she felt so ‘much better’ when she is away from social media. “I put my phone in the bathroom at night. My kids don’t have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house – iPads and computers – have the Night Shift (it reduces blue light) on 24 hours a day. And we definitely have time limits (on devices),” informed Kourtney.

The star also opened up about how she taught her children ‘respect and boundaries’, but are still ‘being honest and giving (them) choices’.

Agencies