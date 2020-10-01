Mumbai: Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan was getting threatening calls after raising the issue of the Hindi cinema-drug nexus in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Now Ravi Kishan is in the news for getting Y Plus security.

Ravi Kishan has been given Y plus category security by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a tweet Thursday, the actor expressed his gratitude to the UP CM.

Ravi Kishan wrote, “Respected Maharaji, with my security in mind the Y+ category protection you have activated for me, with my family and the people of my Lok sabha constituency has made us indebted to you and we thank you for it, my voice will continue to resonate in the house,” he tweeted.

Ravi Kishan’s tweet on social media is becoming increasingly viral. Many fans and social media users of the actor are responding to his tweet.

Earlier, speaking in the Parliament, Ravi had raised the drug addiction issue in Hindi cinema. In response, actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had launched a scathing attack on Ravi. She had said that she completely disagreed with those who called the entertainment industry a ‘gutter’, referring to a comment made by Kangana Ranaut.