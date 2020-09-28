Khurda: Ever since several pictures of Hatia Mundia of Nijigarh Tapang in Khurda district went viral on social media, the spot has been a favourite hangout for youths.

But the district administration has declared the spot as a prohibited area.

Nijigarh Tapang gives a feel of being in an exotic foreign location. This is the reason why youths were visiting the spot to click some pictures and take selfies with the location providing a gorgeous backdrop.

The location used to be a stone quarry. But the area is now filled up with rain water. The blue water with vertical cliffs surrounding it offers a scene akin to a foreign location.

But the place is not free from dangers. There are many dynamites beneath the ground which may go off at any moment and prove fatal for visitors. This is the reason why the administration has declared the spot as a prohibited area. People have been made aware of the lurking danger at the spot through public address system.

The district administration has cautioned visitors not to visit the spot from Monday onwards. Stringent action will be taken against those who are found at the prohibited spot, warned the administration.

PNN