Rayagada: Bestowed with enticing gifts of nature like hills, lush jungles, rivers, streams, Rayagada district is a tourist’s paradise in every sense of the word.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic fear still lingers, all opt for staycation and, for this reason, Rayagada has all the enticing features, making it in no way inferior than any other tourist spots,” observed a proud town dweller.

Jhanjabati and Nagabali are the two perennial meandering rivers that flow on the outskirts of Rayagada town. Such is the beauty of these rivers that a stroll along these rivers will leave you wanting for more.

The hanging bridge connecting two sides of Nagabali has been an attraction for tourists. This 151-metre-long bridge is second of its kind in the state. It is used for commuting on foot only. It is unlikely of tourists visiting to this site to miss a stroll on this bridge. They love to spend some time on this bridge, immersing in nature. Love Hill, locally known as Prema Pahada is another attraction.

In order to offer the best experience to visiting tourists, Rural Works Division is presently constructing a roadside gallery at Baisingh Ghat. Once completed, tourists can enjoy the nature sitting here in its lap. From here, they can feast their eyes on a panoramic view of the entire town.

While the kucha road from Rayagada to Baisingh via Chekaguda has been converted into a tarmac one, the narrow ghat road has also been expanded cutting through the hill. They apart, safety walls at curves in the ghat, parking facility at under construction gallery and rest sheds are also under construction at a budget outlay of Rs 45 lakh. The amount is being spent from KBK grant and another special grant.

The Rayagada-Baisingh road, apart from helping grow tourism, has addressed the long felt communication problem by about 20,000 inhabitants of Baisingh, Dangalodi, Mirabali, Pipalguda, Karubai, Durgapadu panchayats on the other side of the hill.

These people are now getting all facilities, as developmental activities are being taken up in their localities.

In order to make the site more attractive, local people have been demanding for a watch tower to be constructed at the top of the hill of Baisingh Ghat.

When contacted, executive engineer, Rural Works Division, Pradeep Chandra Mandal said that there has been a proposal for a watch tower atop the hill. The site can be one of the best tourist destinations in the state. For this the district tourist department has to take initiative.

According to some local residents, tourists’ first preference in Rayagada district is Baisingh Ghat.

When contacted, assistant executive engineer Chittaranjan Panda and assistant engineer Markesh Mallick informed that the ghat is going to have a few more rest sheds for tourists. Once completed, many tourists can stay at the ghat at a given time, beholding the beautiful nature.

PNN