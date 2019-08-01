Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for about eight months.

Nick and PeeCee are inseparable and are madly-in-love. But having children is not their main focus right now.

According to reports, NickYanka are currently focusing on their careers. “Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority. Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success, the couple is conscious how much time the tour takes up,” a source revealed.

Sources also said that Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids.

“Both Priyanka and Nick have expressed that they want to be parents someday, so when they’re ready, they’re probably going to make great parents!” said the source.

Both are definitely having a great time together. They were seen vacationing and trying out new things together soon after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’.

PNN/Agencies