Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh shared a picture on Instagram from her Maldivian holiday. She called herself a water freak. In the picture Rakulpreet Singh is seen standing on a flyboard.

“Fall 7 times , stand up 8.. just that here I fell 70 times #flyboard #waterfreak,” Rakulpreet wrote of her flyboarding experience. The image has over 105K likes.

Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama Mayday. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after De De Pyaar De. She will begin the shoot of Mayday mid-December in Hyderabad.

Earlier Rakul had said that her ambition of working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan was fulfilled when she signed the film. Rakul had said that she has from day one had a crush on the iconic actor. She has also stated that she will feel a tad nervous when he starts working with ‘Big B’.

Rakul was in the news for all the wrong reasons a few months back. Her name had cropped in the various drug chats that emerged after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rakul had also been called to appear before the NIA sleuths and she had been questioned for more than four hours.