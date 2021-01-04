Bhubaneswar: Saphala Ekadasi is observed on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) in the Paush month of the Hindu calendar. This year it falls on January 9 which is a Saturday.

The importance of ‘Saphala Ekadasi’ finds mention in ‘Brahmanda Purana’. During the conversation between Dharamraj Yudhhisthir and Lord Krishna, the latter described the importance of observing the fast on this day.

The word ‘saphala’ means to grow or to prosper. So it is widely believed that fasting on this day can change the luck of a person. It is believed that those who observe fast, get absolved from their sins and live a successful life.

How the fast is observed?

The observers worship Lord Vishnu on this day. Fasting starts from dawn and ends at sunrise the next day. Lord Vishnu is worshipped with incense sticks, basil leaves, betel nut and other aromatic items like sandal paste. In the evening a diya in the name of Lord Vishnu is lit.

Those fasting are not allowed to sleep in the night. Instead they have to chant mantras and sing kirtan in the honour of Lord Vishnu. The fast ends with ‘aarti’ and the then the prasad is distributed among the family members.

It is believed that if those following the ritual get greater benefits if they provide gifts including food to the Brahmins and needy people.

PNN/Agencies