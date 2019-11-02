Indian Railways is Asia’s second largest rail network and the fourth largest rail network in the world with a single government ownership.

Everyday millions of people travel by train. And to take these millions of people to their destination, the Railways operate about 13000 trains daily. You must have traveled in the train too, but have you ever noticed why the window near the door is different in the bogies?

The sleeper and general coaches of the train have bars in the windows. But the window near the door has more bars than usual. People traveling in trains must have noticed this thing. But you will be surprised to know the reason for this.

Well, engineers designed them as such to avoid robberies in trains.

Thieves often used to steal by putting hands in these windows. Anyone can stand on the door’s footsteps and snatch away your belongings when you aren’t looking.

At night when all the passengers are sleeping, the thieves would easily steal items through the windows. To overcome this problem, gap between rods has reduced so much that one cannot enter the window.

Similarly, windows in the doors also have little gaps so that the thieves cannot open the door from the window while the vehicle stops at night.